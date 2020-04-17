Coronavirus: Germany says COVID-19 outbreak 'manageable'

Germany's health minister says the coronavirus outbreak in the country has become "manageable," with new data showing the rate of new infections has slowed significantly. Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the increase in COVID-19 cases isn't exponential anymore, but linear.

Figures released by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control center, show that the number of people infected by every person with COVID-19 has fallen to 0.7, from over 1 just a few days ago. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that this so-called reproduction rate was a key indicator the government would take into account when deciding whether to relax the lockdown.

Spahn noted that since April 12, the country has also had more people recovered from COVID-19 than active cases. Experts say early and widespread testing has helped Germany keep a lid on the outbreak. Spahn said the country has so far conducted 1.7 million tests and is able to carry out 700,000 a week if necessary.

