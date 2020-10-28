Coronavirus is not ending; world sees worst spike in a week

In the biggest increase since the start of the pandemic, the past one week saw 2 million new cases of COVID-19 globally, said the World Health Organisation (WHO), raising concerns that the virus is going to make a strong comeback in the winter. In India, the number of new cases have decreased by 16% and new deaths by 21% in the last one week.

As of 25 October, over 42 million cases and 1.1 million deaths have been reported globally, with over 2.8 million new cases and nearly 40,000 new deaths in the past week.

The European Region accounts for the greatest proportion of reported new cases, with over 1.3 million new cases in the past week - a 33% increase in cases compared to the previous week. The new cases in Europe accounts for 46% of all new cases reported worldwide this week. The number of deaths also increased by 35% as against last week.

While India is still reporting the highest number of new cases and deaths in South East Asia, trends in these numbers for the country continue to decrease. India has reported 3,70, 260 new cases (268 new cases per 1 million population) a decrease of 16% in the past week.

Meanwhile, 4,503 new deaths (3.3 new deaths per 1 million population) were reported amounting to a 21% decrease in new deaths compared to the previous 7 days. With upcoming festivals such as Diwali, the Ministry of Culture has issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to facilitate organisation of cultural events, festivities.

Despite regional variations, countries reporting highest number of cases in the past week remain the same as the previous 3 weeks - India, US, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom. While new cases in the Americas increased by 11% in the past one week to 8,84,318, the South East Asian region witnessed a fall of 13 percent in new cases. With 32,000 new cases and 800 new deaths over the past week, the region accounts for only around 1% of new global cases.

Approximately 1.3 million cases and 11,700 deaths were reported in Europe in the last 7 days, accounting for 46% and 30% respectively of the total number of cases and deaths reported globally. France accounted for the greatest number of new cases with over 2,00,000 cases in a week. New cases have also increased by 30% in a week in the UK.

The region of Americas reported 8,80,000 new cases (31% of the global total) and 17,000 new deaths (43% of the global total) over the past week. The United States, Brazil, and Argentina continue to report the highest number of new cases (78% of regional new cases) and new deaths (67% of regional new deaths) in the region.

The number of new weekly cases in the United States has risen since the week beginning 7 September, when there were 2,40,000 confirmed cases, to over 4,00,000 confirmed cases over the past week. Cases are now approaching the previous epidemic peak in July. In the week beginning 28 September, Canada exceeded its previous peak of roughly 12,000 new cases observed in late April.

