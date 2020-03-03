Coronavirus: Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China

Chinese tech giant Tencent said on Tuesday it would extend the warranty for Nintendo Switches purchased in China via official channels before March 31 by six months as sales have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has impacted Nintendo Switch sales, logistics, promotions and user experience in China to varying degrees, the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Tencent, which started selling Switches in China in December, is a local partner of Nintendo for its console games sales in the country.