Dow Jones opens higher as tech shares stabilise, AstraZeneca halts COVID-19 vaccine trials

Dow Jones opened higher as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine

twitter-logoReuters | September 9, 2020 | Updated 19:54 IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.82 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 27,711.71

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.82 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 27,711.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.98 points, or 1.14%, at 3,369.82. The Nasdaq Composite gained 217.07 points, or 2.00%, to 11,064.77 at the opening bell.

