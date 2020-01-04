Gurdwara Nankana Sahib attack: Sonia Gandhi urges Centre to ensure pilgrims' safety, action against culprits

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the "unwarranted and unprovoked attack" on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Expressing dismay and concern over the incident, she urged the Government of India to take up the issue with Pakistan authorities and ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the shrine to prevent any future attacks.

"The Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits," she said in a statement on Saturday.

A mob on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

Videos of the stone-pelting emerged on social media. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack and urged the Pakistani government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

Pakistan in a late-night statement said that there were no attacks and that the reports were mere rumour-mongering. The Foreign Office statement said that they were informed of a scuffle between two Muslim groups on Friday. The accused were arrested, the statement said.

