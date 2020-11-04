US Elections 2020: Twitter flags Trump campaign's tweet to stop fake news

In an attempt to curb misinformation, Twitter has started labelling tweets that prematurely call the outcome of the US Elections 2020. One of these tweets is from the Trump campaign that said that Donald Trump won South Carolina.

Trump campaign put out a tweet saying, "President Trump wins South Carolina". Twitter added a label stating, "Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted." Only The Associated Press had called the race. Twitter had said earlier that it needed two sources to confirm a win.

Another tweet called out by Twitter was from an account called Political Polls. The tweet stated that Donald Trump was declared the winner in Florida, which was labelled by Twitter. A spokesman said that that tweet was the first to be labelled during the US Election Results day. But by the time Twitter flagged it, it was retweeted nearly 3,000 times.

Twitter had announced on November 2 that it would label premature calling of the US Elections 2020 race. "We may label tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they're officially called. We'll be prioritising the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information," it had said.

A tweet will be eligible for labelling if the account has a US 2020 candidate label, is US-based with more than 100k followers or has significant engagement including 25k likes or 25k quote tweets and retweets. "If we see content inciting interference with the election, encouraging violent action or other physical harms, we may take additional measures, such as adding a warning or requiring the removal of Tweets," it had said.

