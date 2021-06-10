Kim Jong-un appears slimmer in latest pics, sparks rumours about North Korean leader's health

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un appears thinner in his latest pictures that surfaced on social media recently, triggering speculations about his health.

The images showing a slimmer Kim Jong Un sparked rumours that his weight loss might be a sign of worsening health.

In the photographs published by KCNA last weekend, the North Korean supreme leader was seen addressing a ruling party politburo meeting, his first public appearance after a gap of over a month.

Seoul-based NK news conducted a detailed analysis of Kim Jong-un's latest pictures. It compared the images of the North Korean dictator from November-December 2020 to April 2021, and June 2021.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting with senior officials from the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and Provincial Party Committees in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released on June 8, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)

In one of the photos, he was seen wearing an IWC Schaffhausen Portofino watch, reportedly worth $12,000.

The images also appeared to show that Kim Jong-un's left wrist is markedly thinner in similar photos taken in November 2020 and March this year.

This isn't the first time his health has been speculated about. Last year, the North Korean leader remained out of the spotlight for 20 days, during which, he missed the birthday celebrations of his late grandfather and the country's founder Kim Il Sung.

Experts previously assessed that Kim Jong-un was at a high risk of cardiovascular disease as his family also has a history of heart issues.