Business Today
Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong slams South Korea for criticising North Korea's missile test

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States

twitter-logoReuters | March 30, 2021 | Updated 11:22 IST
Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong slams South Korea for criticising North Korea's missile test
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slammed South Korea's president for calling the North's recent missile test "concerning" and suggesting Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should not create hurdles for talks, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States.

Following the launches, South Korean President Jae-in Moon said the South, the North and the United States should make efforts to continue dialogue.

Kim Yo Jong called Moon's remarks disgraceful for agreeing with the United States, which condemned the missile test and said the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes constituted serious threats to international peace and security.

"Such illogical and brazen-faced behaviour of South Korea is exactly the same as the gangster-like logic of the US," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by KCNA.

North Korea on Friday said it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. US President Joe Biden said the test violated UN Security Council resolutions, but he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.

