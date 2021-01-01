London hospital declares 'disaster mode' as coronavirus cases continue to soar

A London hospital has reportedly declared that it is in "disaster medicine mode" and won't be able to provide "high standard critical care" as it is short-staffed and deluged with coronavirus patients.

The news comes days after reports of emergency vehicles forcefully lining up outside the hospital in London's Whitechapel district came pouring in.

A campaigning doctor took to Twitter to reveal that the Royal London Hospital had shot an email to its staff notifying them of the grave situation. Dr. Julia Grace Patterson, Founder and Chief Executive of EveryDoctorUK, a campaigning organisation run by doctors, tweeted that the hospital managers had warned the employees in an email of the "disaster mode" the hospital had entered adding that the content of the said email was "shocking."

Also Read: New COVID-19 strain: 20 passengers from London test positive at 5 airports in 2 days

She was the first to report the email on the microblogging site.

"BREAKING: from the Royal London Hospital, this email from management. "We are now in disaster medicine mode. We are no longer providing high standard critical care, because we cannot" The content of this email is SHOCKING and I'm passing it to a trusted journalist right now," Dr. Patterson tweeted.

BREAKING: from the Royal London Hospital, this email from managementð

âWe are now in disaster medicine mode. We are no longer providing high standard critical care, because we cannotâ



The content of this email is SHOCKING and Iâm passing it to a trusted journalist right nowð¨ â Dr Julia Grace Patterson (@JujuliaGrace) December 31, 2020

Several UK media houses and publications revealed the contents of the mail which reads: "We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the fact we are now in disaster medicine mode. We are no longer providing high standard critical care because we cannot. While this is far from ideal, it's the way things are, and the way they have to be for now."

"Every hospital in North East London is struggling, some with insufficient oxygen supplies, all with insufficient nursing numbers. Believe it or not, Royal London critical care is coping well relative to some sites," the mail written by NHS chiefs at the hospital stated warning that "Kent is in a similar, if not worse, position."

Also Read: New coronavirus variant that spreads faster found in the UK

The email, however, tried to end its message on an optimistic note saying, "Things are going to get harder before they get better (which they will, eventually). As we get busy, we all tend to reach a limit, in some way or another."

The email came after senior medics at the East London hospital reportedly appealed to their bosses to declare a major incident because the employees had reached a "breaking point" in the wake of COVID-19 patients swamping the hospital in scores.

Hospitals across Britain have been flooded with patients infected with the new strain of coronavirus during the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19.