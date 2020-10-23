'Look at India, the air is filthy!' says Donald Trump at presidential debate with Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump during his final presidential debate with Democratic opponent Joe Biden criticised India, along with China and Russia for not taking care of the air. He was arguing in favour of America's withdrawal from the landmark Paris climate agreement. "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump said during the debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

He said the US walked out of the Paris Accord as the country had to take out trillions of dollars and that they were "treated very unfairly".

This is not the first time Trump has blamed India and China for not doing enough on climate change. He has said that the regions have air that is impossible to breathe.

In 2017, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, saying the international deal to keep global temperatures rises below 2 degree Celsius was disadvantageous to US workers. He also argued that countries like China and India are the ones benefiting the most from the Paris agreement.

During an election rally earlier this month, Trump had criticised India and China for adding to global air pollution. Speaking to his supporters, Trump said, "We have the best environmental numbers, ozone numbers, and so many other numbers. In the meantime, China, Russia, India all these countries they're spewing stuff into the air."

China is world's biggest carbon emitter followed by the US, India and the EU.

