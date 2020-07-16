Many verified accounts able to post again after high-profile Twitter hack

Business Today
Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency

Reuters | July 16, 2020 | Updated 09:04 IST
Twitter users with verified accounts started to be able to send tweets again at around 8:30 pm EDT, after the company had silenced some of its highest-profile users in response to an hours-long security incident.

Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.

