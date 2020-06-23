Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic, the world number one men's tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Serbian tennis star revealed the news in a statement on Tuesday. This news comes after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki had all revealed that they were COVID-19 positive. All three players had participated at Djokovic's Adria Tour Competition.

Djokovic is the fourth person associated with the competition to have tested positive. He had played against Troicki in the first match in Belgrade.

Organising the competition so soon after the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in Europe was criticised by the tennis community. Great Britain's Andy Murray had earlier said that the positive tests were a lesson for the tennis community, while Australian Tennis Player Kick Kygios had said that organising the competition was not a wise decision.

All tennis events, including the ATP tours, have been on pause since February because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Adria Tour was the first major tennis competition to be held in four months.

Bulgaria's Dimitrov played Croatia's Coric on Saturday in the second leg in Zadar, Croatia.

Croatia, the country where the tournament is being held, had eased lockdown measures thus the players were not obliged to practice social distancing norms and were even seen embracing each other at the net at the end of every match played so far. Players were even seen hanging out together before and after the matches. Pictures of Dimitrov, Coric and Djokovic playing basketball together had surfaced online before their matches.

Zverev, Cilic and Andrey Rublev, who also played, have tested negative, but suggested they will all now self-isolate for up to 14 days.

