Business Today
Loading...

Ship blocking Suez Canal re-floats after 6 days of attempts to dislodge it

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter

twitter-logoReuters | March 29, 2021 | Updated 09:51 IST
Ship blocking Suez Canal re-floats after 6 days of attempts to dislodge it
The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

Also read: Centre chalks out four-point plan to deal with Suez Canal blockage

Also read: Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Suez canal blockage | suez canal blockage news | suez canal blockage ever given | ever given suez canal | ship lodged in suez canal news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close