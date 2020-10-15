Business Today
UK mulls tighter lockdowns on northern England to curb COVID-19 spread

British government is considering stricter lockdowns and restrictions on northern England in order to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus

Reuters | October 15, 2020 | Updated 13:50 IST
Tighter COVID-19 lockdowns could be imposed on more parts of northern England by the British government on Thursday and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will address parliament, a minister said.

Asked on Sky if Manchester and parts of Lancashire would be placed into tier three, the highest level of local lockdown, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

"Well, as I say, I'm not going to speculate. Matt Hancock is going to make a statement to parliament as to where we are at but you can clearly see the numbers."

Tags: COVID-19 pandemic | COVID-19 in UK | COVID-19 lockdown in northern england
