Two planes collide mid-air in US, crash land on lake; 8 feared dead

At least eight people are believed to be dead after two airplanes collided and crashed into a lake in the US state of Idaho on Sunday afternoon. The two planes met head-on over Coeur d'Alene Lake in Idaho, after which they sank.

Confirming the mishap to CNN, Lt. Ryan Higgins of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in immediately after the collision. He added that bodies of two victims, both deceased, were retrieved from the planes before they sank.

Although the remaining six victims have not been traced yet, they are feared dead, Higgins told the news channel.

The fatalities include both children and adults. However, no further details have been given out yet. Investigators have not yet been able to establish the cause behind the mid-air collision or the number of people aboard each plane.

As per the report, the planes were found by a sonar team deep in the water. Higgins further stated that the recovery of debris will take at least a day or two.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Ian Gregor, as quoted by the news channel, confirmed that one of the aircraft involved in the mishap was a Cessna 206.

Meanwhile, investigators are yet to ascertain the make and model number of the other aircraft involved in the accident.

Both FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are in the process of investigating the tragic incident. According to Higgins, several witnesses either saw or heard the collision, while some witnessed the aftermath of the crash.