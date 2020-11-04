US Polls 2020: Indian-origin Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi elected to House of Representatives for third time

Indian-origin Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi has been elected to the US House of Representatives for the third straight time. The Delhi-born US Senator defeated Libertarian Party's Preston Nelson. Krishnamoorthi secured approximately 71 per cent of the total votes counted. Krishnamoorthi was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016.

Congressmen Ami Bera and Ro Khanna are, however, seeking their third and fifth consecutive terms in the House of Representatives from California respectively. Sri Kulkarni of the Democratic Party has given a tough contest to Republican Troy Nehls from Texas Congressional district.

The Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is seeking her third term from Washington whereas Dr Hiral Tipirneni is hoping for the third consecutive attempt from the district of Arizona. Voting is on in full swing in California and Washington states and results are likely to be declared. Manga Anantamula of the Republican party was trailing by around 15 percentage points against Democrat Gerry Connolly from Virginia Congressional district.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has got an 8.5 point lead with 75 per cent votes counted in Arizona, according to Edison Research. Besides this, Biden has won in Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois, respectively. Republican incumbent Donald Trump has taken Wyoming, Missouri, Mississippi, Utah, Kansas, Louisiana and Nebraska in addition to South Dakota, Alabama, Tennessee, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.

A voter turnout of about 67 per cent, highest in over a century is likely in the US polls. Around 160 million votes are expected to be cast in the US Presidential Elections of 2020.

