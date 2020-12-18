Wall Street opens flat with focus on COVID-19 stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Friday, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal. Retail stocks also rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.11 points, or 0.02%, at 30,296.26, the S&P 500 was down 3.69 points, or 0.09%, at 3,718.85, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.48 points, or 0.06%, at 12,773.22.

