Wall Street opens higher ahead of US Treasury Secretary nominee speech

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big U.S. banks and Halliburton, while investors awaited a speech from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen that is expected to advocate hefty fiscal spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170.2 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 30,985.11. The S&P 500 rose 24.6 points, or 0.66%, at the open to 3,792.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 134.2 points, or 1.03%, to 13,132.72 at the opening bell.

