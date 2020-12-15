Wall street opens higher on COVID stimulus hopes, Fed in focus

Wall Street's main indexes gained on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.54 points, or 0.63%, to 30,048.67.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.92 points, or 0.71%, at 3,673.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.22 points, or 0.71%, to 12,551.10.

