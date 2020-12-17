Business Today
Loading...

Wall Street opens higher on COVID stimulus hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.46 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 30,216.00. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.48 points, or 0.34%, at 3,713.65

twitter-logoReuters | December 17, 2020 | Updated 21:43 IST
Wall Street opens higher on COVID stimulus hopes
Nasdaq Composite gained 72.59 points, or 0.57%, to 12,730.78 at the opening bell

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.46 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 30,216.00. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.48 points, or 0.34%, at 3,713.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.59 points, or 0.57%, to 12,730.78 at the opening bell.

Also Read: CBSE exams 2021: Education Minister's live interaction with teachers postponed to Dec 22

Also Read: 'Farmers have right to protest but can't block a city,' says Supreme Court

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: wall street news | wall sreet news India | wall street news India news | Wall Street stimulus bill news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close