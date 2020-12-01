Business Today
Wall Street opens higher on vaccine hopes, China's robust factory data

The S&P 500 opened higher by 36.20 points, or 1.00%, at 3,657.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 80.77 points, or 0.66%, to 12,279.51

twitter-logoReuters | December 1, 2020 | Updated 21:32 IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 302.86 points, or 1.02% to 29,941.01

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected factory data from China and hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out before the end of the year bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 302.86 points, or 1.02% to 29,941.01.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 36.20 points, or 1.00%, at 3,657.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 80.77 points, or 0.66%, to 12,279.51.

