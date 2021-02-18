Wall Street opens lower on gloomy jobless claims data; tech stocks slide

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims underscored a fragile labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 227.4 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 31,385.33. The S&P 500 fell 28.5 points, or 0.73%, at the open to 3,902.69, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.8 points, or 1.00%, to 13,825.84 at the opening bell.

Also Read: India's ed-tech sector sees $2.1 billion investment in 2020