Wall street slumps as monthly private payrolls disappoint

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Wednesday from record levels as data showing fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.83 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 29,695.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.67 points, or 0.24%, at 3,653.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.36 points, or 0.56%, to 12,285.75 at the opening bell.

Also Read: World's 1st Covid-19 vaccine approved! UK first country to give nod to Pfizer & BioNTech candidate

Also Read: India likely to resume oil imports from Iran, Venezuela under Biden presidency