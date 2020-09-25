Wanderlusting from home? You won't need to step out to take this trip

Are you imagining -- and even planning -- for extensive trips when the pandemic subsides? Are you dreaming of sun-kissed beaches and the cool mountain air? Has flight food also started seeming delectable? Fret not, you have been infected with a severe bout of wanderlust. Google too recognises this.

The tech giant has come up with a solution for this ailment that is not only low-cost but also guarantees safety. In order to celebrate World Tourism Day, Google will take you a virtual world tour. From Mexico to the UK, from Italy to Portugal and even India, the tech giant offers virtual trips to more than 60 countries around the world.

You can also pick from city tours, adventure breaks, spiritual journeys or cultural trips. You can also pick a trip to a museum or a heritage site you have been meaning to visit, go bar-hopping or attend your favourite opera. You can also opt for a guide -- YouTube creator Kikillo will take you to explore Andalucia, Milan Instagram creator Federica di Nardo will take you on a walk around Milan, and The Whispering Traveller will make you listen to the sounds of Florence.

"September 27 is World Tourism Day - a time to celebrate tourism's ability to promote meaningful exchanges between people around the world, have fun, recall how travel helps us all recharge -- and make a real difference by supporting livelihoods and protecting our heritage. This year may have changed our ability to travel across the globe, but our desire to experience new cultures, see far-off places or discover hidden gems in our own backyard has not diminished, and we agree with our partner, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), that 'we stay home today so we can travel tomorrow'," said Google.

The new collection has been brought to the audience by Google Arts and Culture. "With the help of our partner CyArk, we've launched on Google Search 37 cultural heritage sites from across the world in Augmented Reality (AR)," stated the tech giant.

