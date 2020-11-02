Business Today
WHO chief in self-quarantine after being identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Gheberyesus has gone into self-isolation after he was identified as a contact of someone who tested COVID-19 positive

Reuters | November 2, 2020 | Updated 10:07 IST
WHO chief in self-quarantine after being identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.


