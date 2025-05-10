CA Final, Intermediate exams rescheduled for May 16–24. Here are the details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a revised schedule for the CA Final, Intermediate, and INTT-AT (PQC) exams, days after they were postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict and subsequent national security concerns.

The exams, originally set between 9th May and 14th May 2025, will now be conducted from 16th May to 24th May 2025, the Institute confirmed on Saturday. The new schedule follows a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan that has led to improved security conditions.

“In view of the favourable developments in the security situation in the country,” ICAI said, the exams will be held at the same centres and scheduled timings—from 2 PM to 5 PM IST, or 2 PM to 6 PM IST for specific papers. Previously issued admit cards will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

The Chartered Accountants Foundation exams will proceed as per the original schedule on 15th, 17th, 19th, and 21st May 2025, with no changes.

ICAI has also made it clear that the revised schedule will remain unaffected by any declaration of a public or local holiday during the exam period. Candidates are urged to stay updated through the official ICAI website at www.icai.org.

The updated dates were issued in continuation of ICAI’s announcements on 13th January 2025 and the postponement declared on 8th May 2025. With the ceasefire in effect, the Institute has moved to restore the examination calendar without delay.