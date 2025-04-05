CBSE class 10, 12 boards 2025 results: Class 10 results likely soon; Check details here

scorecardresearch
With CBSE Class 12 board exams concluding today, all eyes are now on the Class 10 results. This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, with 24.12 lakh taking the Class 10 exams held from February 15 to March 18.

The CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 results soon, although the board has not yet confirmed an official date. Based on past trends, the results are likely to be announced within a month. Once declared, students can access their scores on the board’s official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

To pass the examination, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject. In cases where a student narrowly misses the cutoff by a mark or so, the board may choose to award grace marks at its discretion.

Looking at the pass percentage trends over the past five years offers a glimpse into expectations. In 2024, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.60%, while Class 12 saw 87.98%. The highest recorded results were in 2021, when Class 10 and 12 pass rates soared to 99.04% and 99.37%, respectively — a year when the exams were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Here’s a snapshot of CBSE Class 10 and 12 pass percentages over the last five years:

 

 

 

 

Year

Class 10

Class 12

2024

93.60%

87.98%

2023

93.12%

87.33%

2022

94.40%

92.71%

2021

99.04%

99.37%

2020

91.46%

88.78%

As students and parents wait for the Class 10 results, the focus now shifts to preparation for the next steps — from choosing subject streams to exploring future academic paths.

Published on: Apr 05, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
