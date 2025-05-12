CBSE Class 10, 12 boards results 2025 out soon: DigiLocker says, 'results will be available soon'; Check how to download

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 are expected to be announced next week, bringing an end to the long wait for over 42 lakh students who appeared for the board exams held between February 15 and April 4. DigiLocker has confirmed that the results will be available "shortly", indicating that the official declaration is imminent.

Advertisement

Where to check CBSE Board Results 2025

Once released, students can access their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on the following official websites:

CBSE marksheets and passing certificates will also be accessible through DigiLocker and can be downloaded using students’ login credentials.

Each student will need a 6-digit PIN, which schools are instructed to download securely from the DigiLocker portal and share confidentially with students. This PIN is required to access key documents such as the marksheet, migration certificate, and school-leaving certificate.

Steps for schools to download DigiLocker PINs:

Visit digitallocker.gov.in Select ‘Login as School’ Enter CBSE LOC credentials Click on ‘Download PIN File’ Advertisement Choose the class (10 or 12) Share the PINs with students securely and confidentially

How students can access CBSE results on DigiLocker:

Once the results are announced:

Go to digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse Select Class 10 or 12 Enter your roll number, school code, and the 6-digit PIN given by your school Complete the verification and log in to DigiLocker Link Aadhaar, if not already done Go to ‘Pull Partner Documents’ Select the relevant year and document type Click ‘Get Document’ to download and save it in your locker

Pass percentage trends and previous result dates

In past years, the CBSE has usually announced results in May. For instance: