CBSE class 10, 12 marks bifurcation 2027: Check subject-wise theory, practical marks

READ THIS: CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2027 dates announced, exams to begin on February 16

CBSE Class 10 marks distribution

For major Class 10 subjects, including English Language and Literature, Hindi Course A and B, Mathematics Basic, Mathematics Standard, Science and Social Science, the assessment carries 100 marks, comprising 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment.

However, subjects involving practical work follow different patterns. Home Science carries 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations, while Computer Applications follows a 50:50 distribution between theory and practical assessments.

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Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and other skill-based subjects also have separate assessment structures. While most major Class 10 theory examinations are three hours long, some computer-related and vocational subjects have a two-hour duration.

Students should consult the official subject-wise document to confirm the requirements applicable to their chosen subjects.

CBSE Class 12 marks bifurcation

For Class 12, the distribution depends on the subject and its practical or project requirements. Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science generally follow a 70:30 pattern, with 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations.

Subjects such as Mathematics, Economics, History, Political Science, Business Studies and Accountancy generally carry 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment or project work, depending on the subject.

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Vocational subjects have different assessment patterns. Retail, Information Technology and Web Application carry 60 marks for theory and 40 marks for practical examinations, while Multimedia follows an equal distribution of 50 marks each for theory and practical assessments.

The board has also outlined requirements concerning practical examinations and assessment procedures.

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How to download the CBSE marks bifurcation PDF

Students can check the notification by visiting the official CBSE website, https://www.cbse.gov.in/. They should open the latest notifications or examination circulars section and look for the circular titled “Circular regarding Subject-wise Marks Bifurcation of Class X/XII, Examination 2026-27”.

After downloading the PDF, students can check their class, subject-wise marks distribution, examination duration and assessment instructions. Schools can also clarify doubts regarding practical examinations, project submissions and internal assessments.

Why the marks distribution matters

Understanding the marks bifurcation helps students plan their preparation according to the weightage of each assessment component. Those appearing for practical examinations should balance laboratory preparation with theory revision, while students with project-based assessments should complete their work within school deadlines.