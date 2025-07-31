CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers for 2026 released: No change in exam pattern this year

In a crucial update for millions of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025–26 academic session. These documents, which serve as a yearly academic blueprint, are now available on the board’s official academic website: cbseacademic.nic.in.

No changes in assessment pattern

CBSE has confirmed that there will be no changes to the board exam pattern this year. The format, weightage, and evaluation process remain exactly as they were in 2024–25.

“This brings continuity and clarity for students and educators who have already adapted to last year’s structure,” the board said in its circular. For students juggling board prep with entrance exams, the consistency means fewer surprises and more focused planning.

Why these sample papers matter

Released well ahead of the board exams, these sample papers are not just practice sheets — they are modeled closely on the actual exam. From question formats to the expected structure of answers, students can use these to fine-tune their preparation.

Importantly, the marking schemes show exactly how each question will be evaluated, offering transparency to students, teachers, and parents alike.

How to download CBSE sample papers for 2026

Here’s how students and teachers can access the latest Class 10 and 12 SQPs:

Visit cbseacademic.nic.in Click on “CBSE Sample Papers 2026” on the homepage Choose your class (10 or 12) Select the subject Download the sample paper and its marking scheme in PDF format

CBSE advises that students keep a printout of these documents handy for both self-study and classroom planning.

Guidance for schools and teachers

CBSE’s circular emphasised that these papers are intended to guide schools in aligning teaching methods with expected exam standards. By staying consistent with these blueprints, schools can ensure their academic delivery is in sync with national expectations.

“From classroom instruction to mock tests, these samples help eliminate guesswork and bring uniformity in learning,” the circular added.