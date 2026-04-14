CBSE Class 10 board result 2026 out? DigiLocker, UMANG, other official websites- Here's where you can check scores

CBSE Class 10 results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release Class 10 results this April, and with millions of students logging in at once, the official websites are almost certain to slow down. Here's everything you need to know to check your scores without the scramble.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education will release results via its official portals as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app, both government-backed platforms that serve as reliable backups when traffic overwhelms the main sites.

This year marks a shift in how CBSE announces results. The board has moved to a two-board system starting this academic session, departing from its earlier practice of releasing Class 10 and Class 12 results together in May. Under the new format, first-session results are expected by the end of April, freeing up the calendar for second-session exams in May.

The Class 10 exams ran from February 17 to March 11, 2026, opening with the Mathematics Standard paper. All papers were held in a single shift beginning at 10:30 am.

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Where to check your result

Once declared, results will be available on three official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. These portals are activated at the time of declaration and remain the most authoritative sources for your marksheet.

If the sites are slow, the UMANG app and DigiLocker offer the same access with less congestion — and allow students to download a digital copy of their result directly.

What to keep ready

Before the result day, make sure you have the following details on hand: your roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth. Having these ready, along with multiple platform options bookmarked- means you won't lose time hunting for credentials when results go live.

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Students are advised to use only official websites and platforms to avoid misinformation circulating on the result day.