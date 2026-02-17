Business Today
CBSE class 10 maths board exam today: Do not carry these items; check what to carry

Candidates should reach the centre well in advance. Exam halls open roughly 45 minutes before the paper and students must be seated ahead of the start time. No candidate will be allowed entry after 10:00 am on the day of the exam

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026 8:25 AM IST
The CBSE mathematics board examination is being held today, with students reminded to check their bags before stepping out and carry only permitted items. The Central Board of Secondary Education has also issued an advisory urging schools, parents and candidates to depend solely on official updates and ignore rumours.

Entry timings and rules

Candidates should reach the centre well in advance. Exam halls open roughly 45 minutes before the paper and students must be seated ahead of the start time. No candidate will be allowed entry after 10:00 am on the day of the exam.

Special provisions, including extra time, are available for PwD candidates to ensure smooth conduct and avoid last-minute confusion.

What to carry

Students are advised to prepare the following items a night before:

  • Printed admit card

  • Valid school identity card

  • Transparent pouch

  • Blue or royal blue pens (multiple)

  • Pencils, eraser and sharpener

  • Geometry box (compass, ruler, divider, protractor)

  • Transparent water bottle

  • Simple analogue watch (if permitted by school)

  • Sanitiser in a small transparent bottle

Carrying spare stationery helps avoid borrowing and disturbance during the exam.

What not to carry

The following items are prohibited:

  • Mobile phones or smart watches

  • Calculators or electronic devices

  • Earphones or Bluetooth gadgets

  • Notes, papers or written chits

  • Programmable pens or digital stationery

  • Wallets, handbags or bulky pouches

Possession of restricted items can lead to disqualification even if they are not used.

Last-minute exam tips

Students are advised to read the entire paper calmly before attempting it, begin with easier questions and write stepwise solutions for mathematics answers. They should recheck calculations in the final 15 minutes, avoid overwriting, keep rough work organised and manage time section-wise.

Staying composed often helps more than hurried revision, and accuracy matters more than attempting every question.

Published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:25 AM IST
