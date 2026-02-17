CBSE class 10 maths board exam today: Do not carry these items; check what to carry

The CBSE mathematics board examination is being held today, with students reminded to check their bags before stepping out and carry only permitted items. The Central Board of Secondary Education has also issued an advisory urging schools, parents and candidates to depend solely on official updates and ignore rumours.
Entry timings and rules
Candidates should reach the centre well in advance. Exam halls open roughly 45 minutes before the paper and students must be seated ahead of the start time. No candidate will be allowed entry after 10:00 am on the day of the exam.
Special provisions, including extra time, are available for PwD candidates to ensure smooth conduct and avoid last-minute confusion.
What to carry
Students are advised to prepare the following items a night before:
Printed admit card
Valid school identity card
Transparent pouch
Blue or royal blue pens (multiple)
Pencils, eraser and sharpener
Geometry box (compass, ruler, divider, protractor)
Transparent water bottle
Simple analogue watch (if permitted by school)
Sanitiser in a small transparent bottle
Carrying spare stationery helps avoid borrowing and disturbance during the exam.
What not to carry
The following items are prohibited:
Mobile phones or smart watches
Calculators or electronic devices
Earphones or Bluetooth gadgets
Notes, papers or written chits
Programmable pens or digital stationery
Wallets, handbags or bulky pouches
Possession of restricted items can lead to disqualification even if they are not used.
Last-minute exam tips
Students are advised to read the entire paper calmly before attempting it, begin with easier questions and write stepwise solutions for mathematics answers. They should recheck calculations in the final 15 minutes, avoid overwriting, keep rough work organised and manage time section-wise.
Staying composed often helps more than hurried revision, and accuracy matters more than attempting every question.