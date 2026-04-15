CBSE Class 10 result 2026: Here's how you can download marksheet on DigiLocker, UMANG

CBSE Class 10 results are around the corner, and a quiet signal from DigiLocker suggests students shouldn't wait much longer. While the Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce an official date, a recent notification on the platform has indicated that the results could drop soon.

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Once declared, scorecards will be available on the board's three official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready now, rather than scrambling when results go live.

How to download your CBSE Class 10 marksheet on DigiLocker

DigiLocker is likely to be the fastest and most reliable option when results are declared, especially if official websites slow down under heavy traffic. Here's how to access your scorecard:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app Log in using your registered mobile number or credentials Locate the CBSE result section or result link Enter your roll number and school information Advertisement Submit the details to view and download your marksheet

How to check your CBSE Class 10 result on the UMANG app

The UMANG app offers an equally straightforward alternative. Follow these steps:

Download and install the UMANG app from your app store Register or log in using your mobile credentials Search for "CBSE" services Click on "Class 10 Result 2026" Enter your roll number and required details Submit to view and download your scorecard

On result day, millions of students log in simultaneously, which routinely slows or crashes the official portals. Having DigiLocker and UMANG set up in advance means you won't lose time when it matters most.

Keep checking the official CBSE websites and digital platforms regularly for any updates on the declaration date.