CBSE Class 10 second board results this week? Here's how the new better marks policy will work

The wait for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination results is entering its final stretch. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced an official result date, the scores are widely expected to be declared this week, bringing relief to more than 6.68 lakh students who appeared for the examination.

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Once the results are announced, students can access their scorecards on the official CBSE result portals using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Digital marksheets will also be available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

The examination, conducted from May 15 to May 21, was the first Phase 2 test under CBSE's new two-board examination system for Class 10, introduced from the 2026 academic session. The revised system allows students to improve their scores without waiting for a compartment examination.

Under CBSE's "better marks" policy, the higher score obtained in each subject across the two board examinations will be treated as the final score. This means students who score lower in the second attempt will continue to retain their better marks from the first examination.

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Where to check CBSE Class 10 second board results

Students will be able to check and download their results from:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG app

How to download the marksheet

Visit the official CBSE results website.

Click on the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Submit the details to view and download the provisional marksheet.

CBSE will issue a single final marksheet reflecting the best marks secured in each subject across the two board examinations, ensuring students receive the benefit of their highest score.