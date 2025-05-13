CBSE Class 10th Results 2025 out: 93.66% students pass; Scorecards now available on official website

CBSE has finally released Class 10 results for 2025, bringing an end to the long wait for over 42 lakh students who appeared for the board exams held between February 15 and April 4.

Over 93% of students pass the exam, girls outshine boys by over 2 percentage points. Over 1.99 lakh candidates score above 90% marks, over 45,000 candidates bag above 95%.

Students who have completed their exams can now access their scores online. They can find their results on the official exam board website or through other channels the board provides. To see their individual results, students will need to log in to the website using personal information like their date of birth and roll number (student ID). They can then view and download their results

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 results on the following official websites:

CBSE marksheets and passing certificates will also be accessible through DigiLocker and can be downloaded using students’ login credentials.

Each student will need a 6-digit PIN, which schools are instructed to download securely from the DigiLocker portal and share confidentially with students. This PIN is required to access key documents such as the marksheet, migration certificate, and school-leaving certificate.

Steps for schools to download DigiLocker PINs:

Visit digitallocker.gov.in Select ‘Login as School’ Enter CBSE LOC credentials Click on ‘Download PIN File’ Choose the class (10) Share the PINs with students securely and confidentially

How students can access CBSE results on DigiLocker:

Once the results are announced: