CBSE Class 12th Results 2025 out: 88.39% students pass, girls outperform boys; scorecards now available on official website

CBSE has finally released Class 12 results for 2025, bringing an end to the long wait for over 42 lakh students who appeared for the board exams held between February 15 and April 4. This year, a total of 16,21,224 appeared for the examination, out of which 88.39% have passed.

According to the data made available by CBSE, this year, girls have outperformed boys by 5.94%.

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on the following official websites:

CBSE marksheets and passing certificates will also be accessible through DigiLocker and can be downloaded using students’ login credentials.

Each student will need a 6-digit PIN, which schools are instructed to download securely from the DigiLocker portal and share confidentially with students. This PIN is required to access key documents such as the marksheet, migration certificate, and school-leaving certificate.

Steps for schools to download DigiLocker PINs:

Visit digitallocker.gov.in Select 'Login as School' Enter CBSE LOC credentials Click on 'Download PIN File' Choose the class (10 or 12) Share the PINs with students securely and confidentially

How students can access CBSE results on DigiLocker:

Once the results are announced: