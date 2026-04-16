CBSE Class 12 boards result 2026 soon: Digital marking system speeds evaluation; How to check scores online

The wait is nearly over for lakhs of students across the country. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Board Result 2026 shortly, bringing clarity for over 18.5 lakh candidates who appeared for the exams earlier this year.

The examinations were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, across thousands of centres nationwide. Once declared, results will be accessible online, along with digital marksheets, through multiple official platforms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Over 18.5 lakh students appeared this year

Around 18,59,551 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations across 120 subjects at more than 7,574 centres. This includes 10,27,552 male candidates and 8,31,999 female candidates.

In total, over 43.6 lakh students registered for the CBSE board exams in 2026, which were conducted across more than 8,000 centres nationwide.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026

Once released, the CBSE 12th Result 2026 will be available on the official websites:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Students can access their results by entering credentials such as roll number and school number. After viewing the result, they are advised to download and print a copy for immediate reference.

Advertisement

Digital marksheets will also be available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app, allowing students to retrieve official documents easily.

How to download marksheets via DigiLocker

To access marksheets on DigiLocker, students need to log in to the platform and complete Aadhaar verification if required. Using the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ feature, they can download their marksheet containing subject-wise scores, total marks, grades, and result status.

Students can also follow the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 live blog for updates on the result date and time, pass percentage, toppers, and other key details.

Digital evaluation introduced this year

This year marks a major shift in the evaluation process, with CBSE introducing On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheets.

Advertisement

Under the new system, answer sheets are scanned page by page and uploaded to a secure digital platform, where examiners evaluate responses directly on screen using login credentials. The move is aimed at improving accuracy, strengthening monitoring, and reducing the chances of manual errors during checking.

CBSE has stated that with over 10 crore answer booklets to be evaluated, the adoption of digital evaluation will help streamline the process and enable faster result declaration.

Why results may be faster this year

To maintain transparency, every page of the answer booklet, including blank pages, is scanned and recorded in the system. The shift to digital evaluation is expected to improve efficiency and make the assessment process more consistent.

As a result, students awaiting the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 may receive quicker and more reliable outcomes this year.