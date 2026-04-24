CBSE Class 12 result 2026: Results to be out by this date; Check details

Lakhs of students across India are now in the final stretch of their wait. The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has not been officially dated yet, but if history is any guide, the announcement is likely just weeks away.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has consistently declared Class 12 results between mid-May and late May in recent years, and 2026 is expected to follow the same pattern. Evaluation typically wraps up by early May, after which result compilation, verification, and uploading take a couple of additional weeks.

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What past trends tell us

A look at recent declaration dates makes the timeline fairly predictable. Results were declared in mid-May in 2025, on May 13 in 2024, and on May 12 in 2023. The 2022 results were delayed to July due to pandemic disruptions, while pre-pandemic, CBSE had consistently announced results in early May in 2019. The board has clearly returned to its pre-pandemic schedule, making a May 2026 announcement highly likely.

Where to check your result

Once declared, students can access their scores through the following official platforms: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, and admit card ID handy to avoid any last-minute scramble.

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What comes next

After the online declaration, provisional mark sheets can be downloaded immediately. Original marksheets and passing certificates will be distributed later through the respective schools. For students unhappy with their scores, CBSE will open windows for verification of marks, re-evaluation, and photocopies of answer sheets. Students who do not clear one or more subjects will have the option of appearing for compartment exams.

With the result season closing in, students are advised to rely only on official CBSE updates and avoid unverified sources circulating on social media.