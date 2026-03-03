CBSE postpones March 5–6 board exams in Middle East until further notice, new dates to be announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday issued a fresh circular postponing Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and March 6 in the Middle East region, citing the prevailing security situation.

In Circular-2 dated March 3, 2026, the Board informed principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE that the examinations planned for Thursday, March 5, 2026 and Friday, March 6, 2026 stand deferred.

The circular stated:

“This is continuation to the circular dated 01.03.2026. After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Thursday, 05 March 2026 and Friday, 06 March 2026, for both Class X and Class XII. The new dates shall be announced later.”

The Board added that it will reassess conditions before taking further decisions.

“The Board will review the situation on Thursday, 05 March 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 07 March onwards.”

Students have been advised to remain in close contact with their respective schools

“All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.”

The circular has been marked for action to Indian ambassadors in the affected countries, the Consul General of India in Dubai, and CBSE’s regional office in the UAE.

Follows earlier March 2 postponement

The March 3 circular comes days after CBSE had postponed examinations scheduled for March 2 for Classes 10 and 12 in the same seven Middle East countries.

In that earlier notice, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj had said the Board would review the situation on March 3 and decide on subsequent papers.

The postponement also followed the circulation of a fake notice on social media that had falsely claimed cancellation of board exams in the region due to “extraordinary global circumstances and warlike conditions.” CBSE had clarified that the viral document was fabricated and urged stakeholders to rely only on official communication.