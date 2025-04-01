CBSE rolls out major Class 10, 12 changes: New skill electives, grading revamp, exam split

Big changes are coming for CBSE students this academic year, as the Central Board of Secondary Education has rolled out a restructured syllabus for Classes 10 and 12. The overhaul places a sharper focus on skill-based learning while also shifting how board exams and grading will work moving forward.

For Class 10, students must now pick one skill subject from Computer Applications, Information Technology, or Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, they are required to choose either English or Hindi as a language subject, which can be taken in Class 9 or 10.

In a significant academic change, students who fail in core subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science, or a language can now use a passed skill-based or optional language subject to calculate their final result.

New subjects and structure for Class 12

Class 12 students will also see curriculum updates with the introduction of four new skill electives: Land Transportation Associate, Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, and Design Thinking and Innovation. These additions reflect CBSE’s push toward practical and vocational education.

The revised syllabus for Class 12 is now organized into seven core learning areas: Languages, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, Skill Subjects, General Studies, and Health & Physical Education.

New grading and exam formats

Alongside syllabus changes, CBSE has also updated the grading system. Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will now follow a 9-point grading scale, where marks are converted into grades.

The board is also tweaking its exam schedule. Starting this academic year, Class 10 students will face board exams twice a year—once in February and again in April. Class 12 exams will stick to the annual format, with the 2026 cycle beginning February 17.