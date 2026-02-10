CBSE rolls out on-screen marking for Class 12 boards' answer sheets, no change for Class 10 

Starting with the 2026 board examinations, Class 12 answer sheets will no longer be checked in stacks of paper across evaluation centres. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is moving the process on screen.

In a major procedural shift, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer scripts from the 2026 session. The Board clarified that the physical evaluation process for Class 10 answer books will continue as before in 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The change affects students in India and across 26 countries, with CBSE conducting examinations for nearly 46 lakh students annually.

“In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026,” the official notice states.

Digital assessment to reduce errors and delays

According to CBSE, the OSM system is designed to streamline assessment and minimise manual errors. The Board said the digital system will automate coordination tasks, eliminate errors in totalling marks, and reduce manual intervention.

Officials added that the new approach is expected to speed up evaluation timelines and expand participation. Teachers will be able to assess answer books from their own schools, reducing disruption to their regular duties.

Advertisement

CBSE also highlighted operational gains. The transition will cut down on the cost and time involved in transporting answer scripts and support environmentally sustainable practices. Once OSM is fully implemented, post-result mark verification will no longer be required, reducing additional workforce needs.

Infrastructure and training roadmap

To prepare for the rollout, CBSE has directed affiliated schools to make necessary infrastructure arrangements.

The requirements include:

Computer labs with public static IP addresses

Windows 8 or newer systems with at least 4GB RAM

Updated browsers and Adobe Reader

Stable internet connectivity of 2 Mbps or higher

Uninterrupted power supply

Teachers will receive login access through their OASIS IDs to familiarise themselves with the OSM platform.

Advertisement

The Board will conduct trial runs, organise training sessions, release instructional videos and establish a dedicated call centre for technical support. Detailed implementation guidelines will be issued to ensure timely action by schools.

CBSE said enabling teachers from all affiliated schools in India and abroad to participate in evaluation will make the process more inclusive and efficient.