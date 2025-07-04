CUET UG result 2025 announced? NTA to release scorecards soon, here's how to check your score- direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the CUET UG 2025 results today, July 4, marking a key moment for lakhs of students seeking admission to central universities across India. The official time has not yet been confirmed, but once announced, candidates can access their scorecards at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of the results, NTA released the final answer key on its website. The final results are expected to include not just individual scores but also details such as the number of test-takers, top scorers, and subject-wise performance highlights.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted between May 13 and June 3, with re-tests held on June 2 and 4 for students whose original exam slots (May 13 and 16) were disrupted. The provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window closed on June 20.

How to check CUET UG 2025 results:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 link Enter your application number and date of birth Submit and download your result

Once the results are declared, qualifying students can apply to individual universities. Since CUET UG does not offer a centralised counselling process, each institution manages its own admission system. Some universities have already opened their application portals, and candidates are advised to check the respective timelines carefully.