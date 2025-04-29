ICSE, ISC 2025 results to be out by May 5; How to check, pass percentage, recheck info

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is preparing to declare the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for 2025, with May 5 emerging as the likely date. While the official confirmation is still awaited, students are advised to keep an eye on the first and second week of May, between May 5 and May 11, as last year’s results were declared on May 6.

Once released, students can check their results on the official CISCE portals:

In the event of high traffic or downtime, platforms like indiaresults.com may also host the results.

To access their scorecards, students must keep the following details ready:

Unique ID provided by their school

Index number (as mentioned on the admit card)

Captcha code (as shown on the result page)

How to check ICSE or ISC results 2025:

Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org Click on “ICSE 10th Result 2025” or “ISC 12th Result 2025” Enter your Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha Your scorecard will appear on the screen Download and save a PDF; print extra copies for future use Advertisement

Students must secure a minimum of 33% overall and at least 35% in each subject to pass.

Those seeking rechecking can apply once CISCE releases post-result guidelines. Students unsure about next steps are encouraged to connect with school counsellors for academic or emotional support.

To stay informed, candidates should monitor updates on the official websites.