ICSE, ISC Results 2026 out today? Here's how you can check your scores online via DigiLocker, SMS

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2026 shortly. While the official date is yet to be announced, trends suggest the results may be released by the end of April or in the first week of May. Last year, the results were declared on April 30.

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How to check results once declared

Once announced, students will be able to access their results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org, as well as through DigiLocker and SMS services.

To log in, candidates will need details from their admit cards, including course, index number, UID (a seven-digit unique identification number), and captcha code.

Provisional marksheets, originals via schools



The online marksheets will be provisional. Students will need to collect their original scorecards from their respective schools.

Passing criteria and changes in the evaluation system



ICSE students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, while ISC candidates need a minimum of 35% overall and in each subject, with passing in English being compulsory.

CISCE has discontinued compartment exams and instead allows students to opt for re-evaluation and improvement exams in up to two subjects within the same academic year.

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Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and monitor official updates as the result announcement is expected soon.

Likely timeline based on trends



While there is no confirmed date, CISCE has ранее indicated that results are likely to be released towards the end of April or in early May. In 2025, the results were announced on April 30, while in 2024 and 2023, they were declared on May 6 and May 15, respectively.

During the pandemic years, result announcements were delayed significantly, extending into July and even September in 2022.

Exams conducted in February–April



The ICSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 17 to March 30, 2026, while ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 12 and April 6, 2026.

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This year, around 2.6 lakh students appeared for ICSE, and approximately 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC exams.