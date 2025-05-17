JEE Advanced 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, May 18, for over 2.5 lakh qualifying students this year. If you're one of the lakhs of students appearing, this is the moment to double-check everything and avoid last-minute panic.
This year’s exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur and will take place in two sessions:
Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon
Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Candidates must reach their exam centre well in advance; the gates open at 7 am.
Admit card and ID requirements
You must carry a printout of your JEE Advanced 2025 admit card along with a valid original photo ID. Acceptable IDs include:
Aadhaar card
Passport
School or college ID
Voter ID
Driving license
PAN card
Notarised certificate with photograph
The admit card can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in.
What to carry
Pens and pencils
Admit card
Valid photo ID
Water bottle (transparent)
What NOT to bring
Phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices
Earphones, calculators, log tables, written material
Wallets, handbags, cameras, goggles
Pencil boxes, scales, writing pads
Dress code for JEE Advanced 2025
Wear simple clothes
Avoid jewellery, clothes with large buttons, or religious items like taweez
Stick to chappals or sandals, no shoes or closed footwear
PwD scribe request deadline
May 17 is the last date for eligible PwD candidates to request a scribe.
Appearing for both papers is mandatory. The questions will span physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with some sections including negative marking.