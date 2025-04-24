JEE Advanced 2025 opens for registration: Last date to register, how to apply, other details here

The gateway to India’s top engineering colleges has swung open again. Registration for JEE Advanced 2025 is now live, and candidates who cleared JEE Main 2025 are eligible to apply until May 2. This year, the exam will be conducted by IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of the Joint Entrance Examination and is the only route to undergraduate courses at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

Important dates include:

Registration period: April 27 – May 2, 2025

Last date for fee payment: May 3, 2025

Admit card download window: May 17 – May 26, 2025

Exam date: May 26, 2025

Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025:

Only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders from JEE Main 2025 can apply

Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000 (age relaxations apply for reserved categories)

Only two attempts at JEE Advanced are allowed

Must have passed Class 12 in either 2024 or 2025

Steps to apply:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in Click on 'JEE Advanced 2025 Registration' Log in using JEE Main roll number and password Advertisement Fill out personal, academic, and contact information Upload scanned documents including photo, signature, and certificates Pay the registration fee Submit the form and save the confirmation page

Application fees are Rs 3,200 for General/OBC-NCL candidates and ₹1,600 for SC/ST/PwD/female candidates.

Officials have advised applicants to verify all information thoroughly before submission. Any discrepancy may affect eligibility. A copy of the confirmation page and payment receipt must be kept for future reference.

For real-time updates and clarifications, students are advised to visit the official website regularly.