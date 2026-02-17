JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results declared: 12 students score perfect 100 percentile; here's how to check result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on February 16, bringing relief to over 13 lakh engineering aspirants nationwide. A total of 12 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1 (BE/BTech), emerging as the top performers in the first phase of the exam.

Advertisement

Candidates who appeared in the January session can now access and download their scorecards from the official portals using their application number and password or date of birth. The scorecard includes subject-wise marks, overall percentile, and qualifying status.

Participation and Exam Overview

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 saw significant participation, reaffirming its position as one of India's largest entrance examinations. More than 13.5 lakh candidates registered, and over 13 lakh appeared across multiple shifts held between January 21 and January 29.

The overall difficulty level of the examination ranged from easy to moderate. Mathematics was considered relatively tougher in several shifts, while Physics and Chemistry were largely manageable for most candidates.

Scorecards, Percentile and Tie-Breaking Rules

Advertisement

Along with the results, NTA released the final answer keys, dropping a few questions across papers to ensure fairness. Percentile scores have been calculated using a normalisation method to maintain parity across shifts.

In cases where two or more candidates secure the same percentile, the ranking is decided based on the following criteria:

Higher percentile in Mathematics

If tied, higher percentile in Physics

If still tied, higher percentile in Chemistry

If the tie persists, the older candidate is ranked higher

These measures are aimed at ensuring transparency and consistency in the preparation of the merit list.

JEE Main 2026 toppers - 100 percentile (Paper 1 BE/BTech)

Name State of Eligibility Shreyas Mishra Delhi (NCT) Narendrababu Gari Mahith Andhra Pradesh Shubham Kumar Bihar Kabeer Chhillar Rajasthan Chiranjib Kar Rajasthan Bhavesh Patra Odisha Anay Jain Haryana Arnav Gautam Rajasthan Pasala Mohith Andhra Pradesh Madhav Viradiya Maharashtra Purohit Nirmay Gujarat Vivan Sharad Mahiswari Telangana

How to download the JEE Main 2026 scorecard

Advertisement

Candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the JEE Main 2026 result link on the homepage.

3. Enter the application number and date of birth.

4. Click on "Submit".

5. View the scorecard on the screen.

6. Download the PDF version.

What the Result Means for Aspirants

The Session 1 result is crucial for determining eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026 and admissions to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes. Rajasthan recorded the highest number of candidates among the 100 percentile scorers, followed by Andhra Pradesh and other states.

Candidates who wish to improve their performance can apply for Session 2, with registrations open until February 25. The official cut-off for JEE Advanced will be announced only after the completion of the second session in April.

Following the declaration of final ranks, counselling and seat allocation will take place through JoSAA for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes. Aspirants are advised to review their scorecards carefully, track cut-off trends, and plan their next steps accordingly.