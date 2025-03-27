JEE Mains 2025 hall ticket released: How to download, latest updates and direct link available now

With the countdown underway for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 April session, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards any moment now. Candidates will have to download their hall tickets from the official website – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in – ensuring both the QR code and barcode are clearly visible.

NTA has already released the city intimation slips for JEE Main 2025 session 2. The exam is scheduled from April 2 to April 9. While the BTech and BE papers will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, the BArch and BPlanning papers (paper 2A and 2B) are slated for April 9.

Candidates can access the JEE Main hall ticket through the direct link on https://jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2025 admit card link

Enter application number and date of birth

Download and save the PDF for future reference

The April exam session will take place during the CBSE Class 12 board exams. While core science subjects don't directly clash, language papers and subjects like home science and psychology overlap with JEE dates. On April 2, CBSE will hold language exams in multiple Indian languages, while April 3 and 4 will see home science and psychology papers scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

In a notable shift, candidates will no longer have the option to attempt five out of 10 questions in section B. The flexibility, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been withdrawn for JEE Main 2025. This change applies across paper 1 (BE/BTech), paper 2A (BArch), and paper 2B (BPlanning).

Earlier this year, over 12.58 lakh students appeared for JEE Main session 1. Fourteen candidates secured a perfect 100 NTA score, with five from Rajasthan, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra. Only one of these top scorers is a female candidate.