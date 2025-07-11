NBEMS warns NEET PG aspirants about fake notices and scams, urges caution and reporting

In a decisive move to protect NEET PG 2025 aspirants, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has sounded an alarm over a surge in fake notices and deceptive messages circulating under its name, warning candidates to stay vigilant against scams that could jeopardise both their personal data and exam future.

The NBEMS issued a strong advisory cautioning NEET PG 2025 candidates about fraudulent notices, emails, messages, and social media posts falsely claiming to be official communications from the board.

“This warning comes amid rising incidents of spoofed communication that misleads candidates and sometimes attempts to gather sensitive personal data.”

To help candidates distinguish genuine updates, the board clarified that all authentic exam-related information is exclusively published on its two official websites: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

“The board said it does not operate any other official accounts on other social media platforms.”

Since July 2020, NBEMS has implemented an additional security measure: every official notice carries a QR code that, when scanned, takes users directly to the corresponding document on the NBEMS website, allowing candidates to verify the authenticity of any circulating information.

NBEMS also issued a stern warning about unscrupulous agents and touts who target NEET PG aspirants with forged messages, falsely promising high marks or illicit access to question papers.

The board categorically stated, “It does not send any such communication offering exam-related guarantees.”

Candidates have been advised to disregard and report any such fraudulent approaches. “If any student is contacted by agents offering assistance in exchange for money or sensitive details, they are encouraged to report the matter directly to NBEMS at reportumc@natboard.edu.in and also notify local law enforcement for proper investigation.”

NBEMS emphasized there are no shortcuts to success in its examinations, reminding aspirants to rely solely on official channels for accurate information.

“In a high-stakes exam environment, one fake message can lead to a real loss. Candidates are urged to stay alert and verify before they trust.”

For social media updates, NBEMS clarified that its only official handle exists on WhatsApp, accessible via whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAseBd7T8bTcZS9mg20.