NEET-MDS 2025 gets major overhaul: Split sections, no backtracking after time expires

A major change is coming to the NEET-MDS 2025 exam—and it’s all about timing and tighter control. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the exam structure, introducing a two-part format with strict time limits and restricted navigation.

As per the latest notification, the question paper will now be divided into Part A and Part B. Part A will contain 100 questions to be completed in 75 minutes, while Part B will have 140 questions with a 105-minute limit. Crucially, once the timer for one part expires, only then will the next section open—and candidates cannot return to the previous section once it’s completed.

This move is part of NBEMS’s broader push to enhance exam security and fairness. The board confirmed that this sectional time-lock pattern will now apply to all NBEMS computer-based exams, including NEET-PG, NEET-SS, FMGE, DNB-PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST, and FET.

NBEMS noted that the change comes in response to growing concerns over test-day security and the integrity of entrance exams.

Meanwhile, the NEET-MDS 2025 demo test will be available from April 9 on the official NBEMS website, allowing candidates to familiarize themselves with the new structure. The main exam is scheduled for April 19 and will be conducted across various centres in India.

As the sole gateway to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes in the country, NEET-MDS plays a pivotal role in shaping the careers of dental graduates in India.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for the latest updates, demo test access, and a step-by-step guide for the NEET-MDS 2025 application process.